30 Patients treated as TIMS Sanathnagar begins trial operations

HYDERABAD: Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Sanathnagar launched a month-long trial run on Friday. On the first day, around 30 persons were treated.

The trial has been launched following directions from Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, with outpatient and diagnostic services to be provided daily between 9.00 am and 11.00 am across 22 departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Urology, General Medicine and General Surgery.

At present, the facility is operating with around 200 doctors and support staff, with services limited to outpatient care and basic diagnostics during the trial phase, and tentatively, there is a plan to inaugurate the hospital on June 2.

Talking to TNIE, Mahboob Khan, nodal officer of TIMS Sanathnagar, said, “As it is the first day, we have ensured there is a smooth passage of patients from registration to consultation and then to the pharmacy. At present, the hospital is undergoing trial runs to identify and address operational gaps. Efforts are being made to streamline systems and ensure that patients receive timely and advanced treatment.”

The trial run is intended to identify and address operational gaps before the hospital transitions into a fully functional health facility.

“The idea is to ensure that when we start completely, there is no confusion for doctors, staff, or patients. We are observing everything closely and noting areas for improvement,” he added.

Elaborating on the facility, Mahboob said, “The facility will include nearly 300 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and around 200 paid beds, in addition to 16 operating theatres equipped to handle a range of procedures. The hospital is being positioned to provide both general and advanced medical care.”

“Special arrangements have been made for attendants, including a separate multi-storey accommodation block with round-the-clock canteen services. Plans are also underway to introduce organ transplantation services, particularly for kidney, liver and cardiac cases, in the near future,” he added.