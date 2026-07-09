30,032 teacher posts lying vacant in Assam schools: Minister

Guwahati: Nearly 20 per cent of over 1.54 lakh permanent teacher posts in schools across Assam are lying vacant, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition Wajed Ali Choudhury, School Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said a total of 30,032 sanctioned teaching posts are currently vacant, including 18,801 in primary schools.

"Out of these vacant posts, 11,662 are in lower primary and 7,139 in upper primary schools," Pegu said.