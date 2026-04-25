27th Convocation ceremony conducted at Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University)’s 27th convocation ceremony was held on April 23, 2026 at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Campus, Pune - Satara Road, Pune – 411043. The Chief guest was Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav,Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Ayush.

A total of 9,066 students were awarded degrees, including 140 Ph.D. scholars. In recognition of academic excellence, 27 students were honoured with gold medals.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries including Chancellor Prof Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vivek Saoji, Pro-Vice-Chancellor

Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Executive Director (Health Sciences) Dr Asmita Jagtap, Registrar G Jayakumar, Controller of Examinations Dr Anthony Rose, along with deans of various faculties and members of the Board of Management.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vivek Saoji. presented a comprehensive report of the university’s progress. He noted that the institution has established academic collaborations with over 200 national and international organisations. During the current year, the university secured research funding exceeding ₹28 crores from reputed agencies.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Murty was conferred the honorary D Litt degree. Following the conferment of the honorary degree, Sudha Murty addressed the gathering through an audio-visual message. She stated, “Completion of education marks the beginning of a new journey in life. One must face failure with courage and rise again with determination. Honest effort always leads to success. The youth possess the power to transform society. Accept what cannot be changed and strive to change what can be.”