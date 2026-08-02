21st century will welcome youth capable of integrating knowledge from multiple fields: J-K LG

"If we provide our students with a broader perspective from the very beginning, they will not become specialists in just one subject but will emerge as researchers and thinkers capable of understanding complex problems in their entirety and finding solutions," he said.

The university also launched a one-year postgraduate diploma in Sanatan Dharma and Indian Knowledge Systems and established a Department of Vedic Studies.

Sinha said education must balance scientific advancement with values and knowledge of India's intellectual heritage. "As modern knowledge is essential, it is equally important that we understand who we are, what our intellectual tradition has been and what our civilisation has contributed to the world," he said, adding that the programme would enable students to engage with India's civilisational wisdom alongside modern education.