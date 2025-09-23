Odisha’s pride: Scientists named among world’s top 2%

In a moment of pride for Odisha, numerous Odia scientists and researchers have been named in Stanford University’s prestigious ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list, highlighting their global influence and impact in various scientific domains, reported The New Indian Express.

Institutions represented

The list features 20 researchers from Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University, 18 from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela, and 6 from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). Additionally, two researchers, each from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur, Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT), Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), and Sambalpur University, were included.

One researcher each from Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), FM University, Ravenshaw University, GIET University at Gunupur, Government College of Engineering in Keonjhar, CIFA-Bhubaneswar, and Sri Sri University also made the list.

Notable achievements

Among the honorees is Ravenshaw University’s Prof Luna Samanta, who currently heads its zoology department. The inclusion signifies that these researchers are among the most influential and impactful scientists worldwide in their domains.

Compiled annually by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus, the ranking evaluates researchers using standardised citation indicators, including citations, h-index, co-authorship, and impact across 22 main science fields and 174 sub-fields, identifying the top 2% based on their global impact.