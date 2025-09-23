NASA's historic all-female majority astronaut class for Moon and Mars missions

NASA revealed its latest group of 10 astronaut candidates on Monday, September 21, comprising scientists, engineers, and test pilots selected from over 8,000 applicants. These individuals are poised to contribute to upcoming explorations of the moon and potentially Mars.

Notably, this marks the first time in agency history that women outnumber men in an incoming class, with six women and four men. Among them is a geologist involved in NASA's Curiosity Mars rover project and a SpaceX engineer who has already journeyed to orbit on a private mission featuring the world's inaugural commercial spacewalk last year.

The candidates will embark on a rigorous two-year training program before qualifying for space missions. Acting Administrator Sean Duffy highlighted their potential, stating that one might be among the first to set foot on Mars.

According to Associated Press, this selection represents NASA's 24th astronaut class since the Mercury Seven's inception in 1959, following the previous group in 2021. Only 370 individuals have ever been chosen as NASA astronauts, forming an elite cadre predominantly male until recent shifts. The new members will integrate with the existing 41 active astronauts in the corps.

NASA’s flight operations director Norm Knight described the competition as intense, labeling the selectees as “distinguished” and “exceptional.” The group features multiple military pilots, a former SpaceX launch director, and a medical doctor.

Anna Menon, who joined billionaire Jared Isaacman on a SpaceX mission last September, becomes NASA's first astronaut candidate with prior orbital experience. She joins her husband, a former SpaceX flight surgeon selected in the prior class.

The US Geological Survey’s Lauren Edgar contributed to the Curiosity rover and recently the Artemis program's inaugural moon landing science team, slated for no earlier than 2027.