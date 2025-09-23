In a 1st, AI-enabled centre to come up at Betla National Park in Jharkhand

Written by Mukesh Ranjan for The New Indian Express

A first of its kind AI-enabled nature experience centre is set to come up at Betla National Park, a part of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand. This cutting-edge facility will transport visitors into the heart of the jungle, allowing them to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of nature.

According to PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena, this centre will not be limited to photographs or models; but the visitors will get the feel of a jungle, with a tiger hunting right in front. Modern technologies such as AI assistants, 3D holographic projection, augmented reality and immersive sound effects will be utilised, he said.

“The concept of nature experience is an effort to bring animal movement in the entire ecosystem, whether it is animal movement or it is food sharing activities or bird calls, to the people using modern technologies,” said Jena. The visitors will hear the echo of waterfalls, feel the breeze and even see a herd of elephants running toward them; they will also be able to watch a lion hunting,” he said. The centre will feature technology that will bring nature to life within the hall.

While several centres in the country offer various types of presentations, the one being developed in Betla will be different. “The concept of nature interpretation is not new and existed in Betla since 1970s. However, this is the first attempt to develop it on a high-tech level,” said the Deputy Director. He added that it will also be a significant hub for researchers and nature lovers.

According to Jena, the theme of the centre is “Threads of Nature,” to convey that nature and humans are not separate.