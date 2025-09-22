Over 9000 children in Odisha severely malnourished, says state gov’t

Despite improvements in stunting and wasting rates, malnutrition remains a significant concern in Odisha, particularly among children under the age of five.

According to data given by the Women and Child Development Department, the state has 9,877 children, aged six months to six years, who suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), The New Indian Express reports.

Mayurbhanj topped the list with 1,075 children, followed by Keonjhar (858), Malkangiri (647), Ganjam (595), Balasore (579), and Kalahandi (509). Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Deogarh had the fewest number of SAM children, with 48, 69, 74, and 91, respectively.

In a written response, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed the Assembly on Saturday that the state government has launched a variety of initiatives to combat child malnutrition.

“Nutritious food is being provided to all children (six months to six years) registered in anganwadi centres for 25 days a month, and 300 days in a year through the supplementary nutrition scheme,” she said.

Furthermore, severely malnourished children with no health difficulties are receiving enhanced take-home rations through the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana, while SAM youngsters with health complications are being referred to nutrition rehabilitation institutes, she stated.

The 'Pada Pusti' scheme provides morning snacks and hot prepared meals to children aged 3-6 years who live in distant communities and are unable to visit anganwadi centres, according to the deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked the Centre to open 6,264 new anganwadi institutions in the state. Notably, the majority of 725 requests are for anganwadi facilities in Kalahandi district, while 479 are in Mayurbhanj, 453 are in Ganjam, 335 are in Keonjhar, 310 are in Malkangiri, and 308 are in Balasore and are awaiting clearance.

The state has 74,224 anganwadi centres, with 53,194 operating in their own buildings and 4,018 operating from rented homes. The deputy CM stated that of the 21,303 anganwadi institutions that do not have their own premises, 7,732 are under construction, and work for 8,441 will begin soon.