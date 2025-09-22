Delhi aims to become India’s education hub: CM Rekha Gupta

On Saturday, September 20, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised her government’s commitment to transforming Delhi into a leading education hub. Speaking at the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at Ambedkar University’s Karampura campus, she highlighted the limitations on developing Delhi as an industrial center due to restrictions on heavy industries. Instead, she proposed focusing on education as the city’s strength, reported The New Indian Express.

“The biggest sector we can work on in Delhi is to make the city an education hub. Students searching for the best place to get education should think of Delhi first. We have to make our system so strong that our children do not need to go abroad for higher studies,” Gupta said. She assured that the government would allocate the necessary resources to bolster the city’s education infrastructure.

Linking education to national initiatives

The Chief Minister connected the inauguration to the Sewa Pakhwara, observed in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. She described the new building as a symbol of the government’s dedication to youth and learning, underscoring its significance in advancing educational goals.

University’s community and environmental efforts

Education Minister Ashish Sood, also present at the event, highlighted Ambedkar University’s outreach initiatives. He noted that the university has adopted seven slum clusters and villages and is actively working on restoring 23 hectares of wetland. “Spending on education is not expenditure, it is the biggest investment for the future,” Sood said, emphasizing the long-term value of educational investments.

The inauguration was attended by notable figures, including AUD Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, local MLA Harish Khurana, and other leaders, signaling broad support for the initiative.

The concept of positioning Delhi as an education hub is not new. In 2023, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also advocated for making the capital a global learning destination, declaring equal opportunities in schools, and the creation of new institutes. However, no concrete roadmap was outlined at the time, leaving the vision largely aspirational.