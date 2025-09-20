Madras University to offer 'last chance' to clear backlog papers for 1981-2018 students

CHENNAI: University of Madras has announced a 'last chance' for students enrolled in its distance education programme between academic year 1981-82 and 2018 to clear their backlogs and obtain degrees.

Undergraduate students will be required to pay a penal fee of Rs 7,000, postgraduate students Rs 9,000, and Rs 12,000 for those in professional courses to appear for these examinations along with examination fee.