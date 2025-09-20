“Committed to conducting fair exams”: AIIMS Delhi denies paper leak in NORCET-9 exam

Today, Saturday, September 20, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi refuted news reports that suggested a paper leak during the first stage of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, or NORCET-9, which was held on September 14.

NORCET is conducted in two stages to recruit nursing officers for AIIMS hospitals and other central government institutions throughout India. NORCET is a common admission examination for qualified Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSc Nursing) graduates who aspire to work as nursing officers in various institutions.

“AIIMS has noted certain news reports alleging a paper leak in NORCET-9. After review, it is clarified that the content circulating online comprises only memory-based questions shared by candidates, a routine post-exam practice, and does not constitute a leak,” said Dr (Prof) Rima Dada, person in charge of AIIMS media cell, in a press statement.

She noted that an internal committee at AIIMS confirmed that the examination's integrity was fully protected, with no wrongdoing or unfair advantage given to any candidate, Hindustan Times reports.

“AIIMS remains committed to conducting fair, transparent, and merit-based examinations for all aspirants,” Dr (Prof) Dada added.

AIIMS issued the NORCET-9 stage 1 results on September 18 and will conduct stage 2 exams on September 27.