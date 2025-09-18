Legal education not merely about producing professionals for bar, bench: CJI Gavai

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, who delivered the lecture, said the study of law must never be carried out in ivory towers, detached from the real struggles of society and it must instead be rooted in the lived experiences of people it seeks to serve.

Justice Kant said in order to democratise legal education, "we must break the elitist barriers that have slowly emerged over time".

Addressing the gathering, the CJI said, "In my view, legal education is not merely about producing professionals for the bar and the bench.