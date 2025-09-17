PM Modi turns 75 today: Here are some education schemes introduced for empowering India's future

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday today, the nation reflects on the transformative initiatives introduced under his leadership, particularly in the field of education.
His government has launched several ambitious schemes aimed at strengthening the education system across all levels, from primary to tertiary education, while also prom
1. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020
A landmark reform aimed at overhauling the Indian education system, NEP 2020 introduces the 5+3+3+4 structure, encourages foundational literacy and numeracy, and promotes holistic, multidisciplinary learning. It prioritizes conceptual understanding, creativity, and 21st-century skills.
2. PM-eVIDYA: Advancing Digital Learning
In a major push for digitization in education, PM Modi launched the PM-eVIDYA initiative to bridge the digital divide and make learning accessible to all—especially in remote and rural areas. The initiative provides multi-modal access to digital education through:
DIKSHA: A digital platform offering interactive content, textbooks, and e-resources for students and teachers.
Swayam Prabha: A set of 34 DTH TV channels broadcasting curriculum-based content for students from Classes 1 to 12.
SWAYAM: A Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) platform offering courses from top institutions, accessible to learners of all ages and backgrounds.
These platforms have become crucial tools during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping millions continue their education online and promoting digital literacy across the country.
3. PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India)
This initiative is aimed at transforming thousands of existing schools into model institutions equipped with smart classrooms, digital learning tools, solar-powered infrastructure, and inclusive teaching practices. These schools will also serve as showcases of NEP implementation.
4. PM-YASASVI
A scholarship program supporting students from marginalized communities, including OBC, EBC, and DNT categories, to pursue higher education. The scheme promotes equality and educational mobility.
5. Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS) Scheme
To make higher education more accessible, this scheme offers full interest subsidies on education loans for students from economically weaker sections during the moratorium period, easing the financial burden on families.
6. PM-CARES for Children Scheme
This compassionate initiative supports children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19. It covers education, healthcare, and financial assistance, ensuring these children are not left behind in their educational journey.
7. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao
One of PM Modi’s most socially impactful campaigns, this initiative promotes the survival, protection, and education of the girl child. It has helped improve the child sex ratio and increased awareness about girls' rights and education, leading to higher school enrollment rates among girls across various states.
8. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA): Strengthening Universal Elementary Education
SSA ensures universal elementary education, focusing on improved learning outcomes, school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, and inclusion of special needs children. Integrated with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, it supports foundational literacy and numeracy through initiatives like the NIPUN Bharat Mission.
9. National Mission on Teachers and Teaching
The National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (NMTT) aims to enhance teacher quality by upgrading training, recruitment, pedagogy, and leadership development, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020’s vision for empowered educators.
10. Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan
Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) expands quality secondary education by increasing enrollment, improving infrastructure, enhancing teaching standards, and promoting equitable access, especially for girls and disadvantaged groups. RMSA is also part of the integrated Samagra Shiksha framework.
Digitisation: A Cornerstone of Modern Education
PM Modi's focus on digital transformation in the education sector has reshaped the way learning is delivered and accessed in India. From e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms to AI-powered tools and digital assessments, his government has embraced technology to build a future-ready education system. The goal is clear: no student should be left behind due to geographical, economic, or technological barriers.