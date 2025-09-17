PM Modi turns 75 today: Here are some education schemes introduced for empowering India's future

2. PM-eVIDYA: Advancing Digital Learning

In a major push for digitization in education, PM Modi launched the PM-eVIDYA initiative to bridge the digital divide and make learning accessible to all—especially in remote and rural areas. The initiative provides multi-modal access to digital education through:

DIKSHA: A digital platform offering interactive content, textbooks, and e-resources for students and teachers.

Swayam Prabha: A set of 34 DTH TV channels broadcasting curriculum-based content for students from Classes 1 to 12.

SWAYAM: A Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) platform offering courses from top institutions, accessible to learners of all ages and backgrounds.

These platforms have become crucial tools during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping millions continue their education online and promoting digital literacy across the country.