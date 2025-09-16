Over 200 Google AI contractors laid off | Employees fear being replaced by the very tech they trained

More than 200 contract workers helping Google improve its artificial intelligence systems have lost their jobs in recent weeks, according to a report.

The cuts were carried out by GlobalLogic, the outsourcing firm that handles much of Google’s AI rating work.

For many workers, the layoffs have deepened fears that their efforts were being used to train AI models that could eventually replace them.

Who were the workers?

The contractors, many holding advanced degrees and professional experience in teaching, writing, and research, were tasked with:

Reviewing and editing responses from Google’s Gemini chatbot



Polishing AI-generated summaries for Google Search



Checking whether answers were accurate, natural-sounding, and based on reliable sources



This work, known as “AI rating,” has been key to refining Google’s AI systems.

Low pay, tight deadlines

Despite the specialised nature of their jobs, workers say they faced low wages, strict deadlines, and little job security. Some allege that GlobalLogic was developing tools to automate the very work they were performing.

“I was just cut off,” said Andrew Lauzon, who was informed via email on August 15 that his contract was ending, as per reports.

Pay disparities and unionisation efforts

The cuts come amid rising discontent among Google’s contract workforce. Over the past year, some workers attempted to organise and demand better pay and transparency, while others raised concerns about intense workload pressure, with strict time limits that prioritised speed over quality

A group explored unionising under the Alphabet Workers Union, but claimed they faced discouragement

At least two workers have filed complaints with the US labour board, alleging they were dismissed for speaking up about conditions.

There were also significant pay disparities:

GlobalLogic hires earned $28–$32/hour



Contractors from third-party agencies earned $18–$22/hour for the same work



“Generalist raters” were paid even less despite occasionally being assigned complex projects



Some remaining workers say they feel trapped. While a small number of full-time GlobalLogic employees enjoy better stability, most remain on short-term contracts without benefits or paid leave.

Google and GlobalLogic respond

Google has tried to distance itself from the dispute.

“These individuals are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, not Alphabet. As the employers, GlobalLogic and its subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees,” spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said.