Odisha government’s silence leaves students’ union elections hanging in balance

Uncertainty looms over students’ union elections in Odisha's colleges and universities even as Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has hinted that the government is positive about the polls this year, as reported by Diana Sahu of The New Indian Express.

College elections, which have been stopped in the state since 2018, are usually held before Dussehra vacations. However, even though Durga Puja is round the corner, the Higher Education department is yet to announce the conduct of the polls.

With the students’ wings of BJD and Congress accusing the government of going back on its word, the minister on Monday reiterated that the state government had made an announcement regarding college elections and is positive about holding them.

Leaders of both BCJD and NSUI, however, alleged that the BJP government is not planning to hold the students’ union election this year as the Balasore FM College incident is still fresh in the minds of youths on campuses.

“Following the FM college incident, the government is on the backfoot because students know that the victim belonged to ABVP, BJP’s students’ wing. And, the ABVP members pushed her to self-immolate. This is why, the government is not giving a clear picture on the elections despite the public announcements by two of its ministers,” said Yasir Nawaz, former NSUI chief.

He added that with Durga Puja vacations in campuses approaching, it is unlikely for the department to hold elections now. “But if they do not hold the elections at all this year, NSUI will hit the streets after the festival,” Nawaz said. The NSUI had earlier this year held ‘Campus Chalo Abhiyan’ in 200 colleges to highlight the need for student body polls.

Likewise, BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo said since ABVP is aware of the consequences of the FM College incident, it is delaying the elections. “The process for holding an election requires at least 15 days and it is clear that there is no time now. If at all the government decides to hold the polls after Durga Puja, safety of girl students on campus and justice for the FM college victim will be top on our agenda,” she added.

On the other hand, ABVP leaders said they have been demanding students’ union elections for the last six years and had also filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court, added TNIE.

The elections were stopped by the previous BJD government on the pretext that it led to violence on campuses. As an alternate arrangement, the higher educational institutions have been nominating student representatives to various bodies where it is required.