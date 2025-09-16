IIT Kharagpur to offer BS courses in AI and Data Science in Bengali

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin teaching its four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science in Bengali.

The step, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to support students from India, Bangladesh and beyond who prefer learning in their mother tongue, reported IANS.

Initiative and significance

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the demand for courses like AI, Data Science and Electronic Systems is growing rapidly. “This time we have taken the initiative to teach these courses in the Bengali language,” he noted. The programmes will also be available online through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL).

Students who complete the four-year programme will be awarded a BS degree, equivalent to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). Short-term diploma and certificate courses in Bengali will also be offered.

Collaborative effort

The initiative follows discussions between IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras regarding joint management of BS and NPTEL programmes. A high-level team from IIT Madras recently visited IIT Kharagpur to review the proposal.

Sources said the move to introduce BS courses in regional languages through NPTEL is meant to assist students from marginalised backgrounds or those with limited English proficiency. While core technical content will remain in English, IIT Kharagpur has trained faculty proficient in both languages to translate and teach effectively.