IIT-Hyderabad pushes 6G research, targets global roll-out by 2030

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has taken a lead role in developing 6G technologies, aiming to ensure India is not just a user but also a global contributor when the next-generation mobile networks roll out by 2030, reported PTI.

Moving past 5G

Professor Kiran Kuchi, a telecommunications researcher at IIT-H, stressed that 6G is not just “faster 5G” but a system designed for ubiquitous high-speed connectivity — urban and rural, on land, oceans, and skies — with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core.

With support from government institutions, IIT-H has already showcased 6G prototypes in the 7 GHz band, advanced Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) antenna arrays, and satellite-compliant systems for both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

Indigenous innovations

“Every decade, the world ushers in a new generation of mobile technology… Work on 6G standardisation began in 2021, with rollouts around 2030,” Professor Kuchi told PTI.

An indigenous low-power system-on-chip designed at IIT-H already supports terrestrial and satellite connectivity for civilian and defence use, with efforts underway to scale it into high-performance 6G-AI chipsets.

6G is expected to enable real-time augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), autonomous mobility, AI-powered devices, and large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Kuchi added that by 2030, India would be ready with its own technologies, companies, and ecosystem, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.