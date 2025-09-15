Why employers prize adaptability, EQ and creativity over grades

For years, students believed their Grade Point Average (GPA) was the ultimate ticket to success. Today, employers are looking beyond marksheets. Recruiters stress that communication, adaptability and collaboration matter more than academic scores.

A 2023 LinkedIn Workplace Report revealed that 92 per cent of talent professionals and hiring managers rate soft skills as important as, if not more than, hard skills. Here are the six that consistently stand out, as noted by The Times of India.

According to a PTI report, a survey by New York-based Vertex Group has found that India’s tech talent values practical, hands-on learning more than traditional degrees. Conducted among 2,500 IT employees across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, the study revealed that over 56 per cent feel their academic qualifications fall short of industry needs. Many are turning to online courses and certifications to bridge the gap.

The report urged academic institutions and workplaces to integrate technology-driven, experiential learning into their programmes to drive employability, as professionals increasingly prioritise job satisfaction, pay and global opportunities alongside continuous skill development.

Core skills that employers value

Communication skills: The ability to convey ideas clearly and listen effectively remains the top priority. A 2019 Business and Professional Communication Quarterly study found it outranked technical expertise.

Emotional quotient (EQ): Empathy, stress management and relationship-building boost leadership potential, noted the Journal of Organizational Behavior (2017).

Problem-solving skills: Beyond spotting issues, proposing solutions is key. A 2015 Journal of Applied Psychology study named it a top predictor of job performance.

Teamwork and collaboration: Global employers consistently rank collaborative behaviour among top hiring criteria, reports the International Journal of Human Resource Management (2020).

Time management: Meeting deadlines and balancing tasks directly improve productivity, the Journal of Education and Work (2016) noted.

Creativity and innovation: Offering fresh ideas drives growth. A 2019 Harvard Business Review found companies with creative employees achieved higher revenue.