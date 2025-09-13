Nano Banana trend: Turn your selfies into 3D figurines with this viral AI tool

You’ve probably seen it on your feed, hyper-realistic 3D edits, holograms, and even mini figurines of people sitting on computer desks. The secret? Gemini Nano Banana, a new AI-powered 3D model generator that’s blowing up online.

The tool lets you edit photos and create 3D models just by typing a few words. People are using it for everything, trying on virtual outfits, turning selfies into collectible-style figurines, and giving their photos that polished, lifelike look.

Free AI tools are making animation easy

Normally, making videos or animations requires pricey software like Google’s Veo 3 or OpenAI’s Sora. But now, free tools are levelling the playing field.

xAI’s Grok AI can turn any photo into a short video with sound effects, all in seconds.

Kling AI goes a step further, letting users create cinematic animations with smooth camera moves, realistic lighting, and subtle character motions, no editing skills needed.

Turning selfies into mini figurines

Gemini’s Nano Banana feature might be the most fun of all. Upload a photo, type a prompt, and it generates a 1/7 scale figurine of you, placed in a virtual setting — think computer desks, toy-box packaging, and even hyper-detailed environments that look straight out of a movie.

Together, these tools are letting anyone, not just pro designers, bring their photos to life in new and creative ways.

Whether you’re making funny edits for your friends, designing cool merch ideas, or just experimenting, AI is now giving young creators a whole new playground.