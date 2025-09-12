IIT ISM Dhanbad abolishes minimum attendance criteria for UG, PG and PhD students

In a landmark decision, the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has scrapped the minimum attendance requirement for its students. Approved by the Senate, the ‘no mandatory attendance policy’ takes effect immediately for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, reported The Indian Express.

With this, IIT ISM Dhanbad has become the first among the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to abolish the 75 per cent attendance rule. From the 2025-26 academic session, students will no longer face penalties related to classroom attendance while appearing for final examinations.

Implementation

As per the notification, students may now sit for exams in registered courses regardless of attendance. Instructors will continue marking attendance digitally with support from teaching assistants, but this will not impact eligibility for exams.

The new policy also covers full-time PhD scholars for coursework, though fellowship and assistantship responsibilities remain linked to departmental attendance practices. For hostellers, prior written intimation to wardens is mandatory for overnight stays.

The move is expected to provide relief to students advocating flexible academic practices, particularly in light of growing emphasis on self-paced learning, research and internships. Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary Manish Joshi had also indicated that the commission may consider relaxing attendance norms in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).