First international Atal Incubation Centre opens at IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, September 10, inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus. This marks the first time an AIC has been set up in an Indian university overseas.

Pradhan is on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen cooperation in education and explore new opportunities for students and young professionals from both nations.

Boost to start-ups and innovation

According to a report by PTI, highlighting the significance of the new centre, Pradhan posted on X, “Glad to inaugurate Atal Incubation Centre at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, a first-ever AIC hosted in an Indian university overseas.”

He noted that the facility would foster joint start-ups and research-driven ventures by innovators from India and the UAE, focusing on areas such as deep technology, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy and healthcare. The centre is also expected to serve as a gateway for Indian start-ups to access Middle East markets.

Engagements in UAE

During his visit, Pradhan will meet ministers, policy-makers, academicians and representatives of institutions from both countries to strengthen collaboration in education, innovation and knowledge exchange.

He is also scheduled to visit the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, attend the first anniversary of Symbiosis University Dubai Campus and interact with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.