Never Alone: AIIMS Delhi launches mental health app for young adults to curb suicides

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based mental health and wellness programme called Never Alone. The initiative is aimed at addressing rising student suicides and reducing the stigma around mental health, reported India Today.

Accessible, secure and affordable

Dr Nand Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS-Delhi, explained that the app focuses on screening, intervention, and post-intervention follow-up. Never Alone is web-based, available 24x7 through WhatsApp, and ensures secure consultations both virtually and offline. “It costs only 70 paisa per student per day,” he said, stressing its affordability.

The programme has also been rolled out at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Shahdara. While educational institutions need to subscribe through AIIMS Delhi, all AIIMS across the country will receive the service free via the Global Centre of Integrative Health (GCIH), a non-profit supported by AIIMS alumnus Dr Deepak Chopra.

Addressing the suicide crisis

India reported 1,70,924 suicide deaths in 2022, the highest in over five decades, with 35 per cent in the 18-30 age group.

Dr Kumar said, “Public health approach to suicide prevention argues for a major change in the way we think about suicide and its prevention, including an increase in trained mental health professionals.”

Despite availability of experts, stigma and lack of awareness keep 70-80 per cent from seeking treatment. The Never Alone programme seeks to bridge this gap through accessible, stigma-free care.