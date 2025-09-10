India welcomes its new vice president! Learn about CP Radhakrishnan’s journey to the top

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy (CP) Radhakrishnan, aged 68, has been elected as India’s 15th Vice President on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief secured 452 first-preference votes, defeating the INDIA bloc’s candidate, Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Early political journey

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at 16. By 1974, he was a state executive committee member of the Jana Sangh, the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His political prowess led to victories in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in 1998 and 1999, winning by significant margins.

Governance experience

Radhakrishnan served as a governor across multiple states. He was Jharkhand’s Governor for about one and a half years, briefly taking on additional responsibilities in Telangana and Puducherry. His tenure as Maharashtra’s Governor began on July 31, 2024, before he was nominated the NDA’s vice president candidate.

The 93-day ‘Ratha Yatra’

Radhakrishnan gained prominence as an organiser by leading a 93-day ‘Ratha Yatra’ to promote causes aligned with the BJP and RSS. These included river-linking projects, a uniform civil code, efforts to eradicate terrorism and untouchability, and measures to curb narcotics.

The “Vajpayee of Coimbatore”

Known for his calm and measured parliamentary interventions, Radhakrishnan earned the nickname “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his ability to foster consensus across political divides. His unblemished record has garnered respect from leaders of various parties.

Historic representation

Radhakrishnan is the third leader from Tamil Nadu to serve as Vice President and the first Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from southern India to hold this office. He hails from the socially and economically influential Kongu Vellalar Gounder community in Tamil Nadu.

Sports and academic background

A Business Administration graduate from VO Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and excelled in cricket, volleyball, and long-distance running during his youth.