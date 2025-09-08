Beyond pen & paper: “Digital Literacy” the focus of International Literacy Day 2025

On September 8, the world commemorates International Literacy Day 2025, shining a spotlight once again on one of humanity’s most powerful instruments for change: the ability to read and write.

Beyond the symbolism, the day is a reminder that literacy is more than just alphabets — it is about dignity, opportunity, and freedom.

International Literacy Day was established in 1966 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to make literacy a global priority. The following year, 1967, the world marked the day for the first time. At the time, more than half of the world’s population was illiterate, and the challenge was seen as one of the greatest hurdles to development.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of International Literacy Day, which continues to encourage efforts to improve literacy in order to create a more sustainable society.

The theme for 2025 is Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era, a timely concern given the rapid pace of technological, social, and economic change.

As artificial intelligence and automation reshape jobs, basic literacy alone is no longer sufficient; functional, digital, and financial literacy are increasingly necessary for survival in a modern economy.

Beyond reading and writing on paper, digital literacy equips people to access, comprehend, analyse, produce, communicate, and interact with digital content safely and responsibly.

However, for 739 million young people and adults who still lack basic literacy skills, the digital transition risks further marginalising them, excluding them both from traditional literacy learning and from the benefits of the digital age.

“Digitalisation also raises other concerns, including privacy issues, digital surveillance, reinforced biases, ethics, the risk of passive consumption, and environmental impacts,” UNESCO said in a press release.