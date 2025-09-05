President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards 2025 to 45 teachers across India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, September 5 honoured 45 teachers from across the country with the National Teacher Awards 2025 at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in the field of education, reported The Times of India.

Role of teachers in shaping character

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu recalled her own experience as a teacher and described it as a meaningful period of her life. She said that education, like food, clothing, and shelter, is essential for a person’s dignity and security.

“The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country,” she said.

The President stressed that the primary duty of teachers is to build students’ character. She emphasised that responsible and sensitive learners who follow moral conduct are better prepared than those focused only on competition and bookish knowledge.

Smart teachers, girls’ education and national progress

President Murmu also spoke on the importance of smart teachers, who combine intellect with sensitivity to make learning effective. Highlighting the significance of girls’ education, she called it the most effective way to advance Women-led development, noting initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Concluding, she expressed confidence that dedicated educators will help India emerge as a global knowledge superpower, saying, “Our teachers must be recognised as the best teachers in the world.”