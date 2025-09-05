Odisha gets 200 MBBS seats across two new colleges

The Centre has approved 200 new seats for admission into Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses in two government medical colleges in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Colleges and seat allocation

According to a report by Telegraph, Phulbani Government Medical College in Kandhamal district and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College in Talcher, Angul district, have been allocated 100 MBBS seats each. The approval was granted by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and admissions will begin from the 2025-26 academic session, the chief minister confirmed.

CM’s statement

Expressing gratitude on social media platform X, Majhi wrote: “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri @JPNadda ji, for approving the establishment of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College, Talcher with 100 MBBS seats from the academic year 2025-26.”

He added that the decision would create new opportunities in medical education and significantly strengthen healthcare services in Talcher and nearby regions, ensuring better access to quality healthcare for the people of Odisha.

Majhi further stated that since the new government assumed office, continuous efforts have been underway to upgrade health services and expand medical education in the state.