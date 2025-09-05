First in India; Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University introduces LLM-based curriculum

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has become the first university in India to introduce a curriculum powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), integrated into all its courses to make education more interactive, personalised, and accessible.

A landmark shift

Announcing the initiative, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Padma Shri, explained that at GGSIPU, LLM also stands for Lifelong Learning Model. “We are creating an education system that is alive, conversational, and accessible to every student; anytime, anywhere,” he said.

The announcement was made in the presence of Prof T G Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), who called it a milestone. He noted that LLMs would move students beyond rote learning, enabling curiosity-driven, innovative education.

First course rollout

The first LLM-powered course, International Finance, will be expanded across all university programs. Dr. Verma highlighted its potential: “Imagine a fresher asking her phone: ‘What is the syllabus of International Finance Management?’ Within seconds, she gets the complete structure.”

Prof Gagan Sharma, course designer, stressed that the system is meant to complement classroom teaching in a learner-centred approach available round the clock.

Towards AI-era learning

According to the university, shifting to 100 per cent LLM-based learning transforms knowledge into a dynamic, on-demand companion. With this step, GGSIPU positions itself at the forefront of India’s AI-driven education revolution.