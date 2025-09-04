UPSC announces knowledge hub to aid PSCs and recruitment agencies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will serve as a “knowledge hub” of best practices, innovations, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from UPSC and various State Public Service Commissions (PSCs).

The initiative aims to support PSCs and other recruitment agencies in improving examination and selection processes, a UPSC spokesperson said.

Knowledge hub for recruitment

UPSC chairperson Ajay Kumar made the announcement after a meeting with chairpersons and members of State PSCs on Wednesday. He emphasised that while UPSC will take the lead in setting up the centre, active participation from State PSCs in knowledge-sharing will be vital.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, he said, “The idea of the Centre of Excellence will serve as a knowledge hub of SOPs, innovations, and key takeaways from UPSC and State PSCs,” inviting suggestions from the commissions.

Measures against malpractice

The centre is being proposed against the backdrop of recurring malpractices in recruitment exams across states. While no paper leak has been reported in UPSC exams, several states have witnessed cases of impersonation and irregularities.

To curb such practices, UPSC last year introduced strict measures, including sensor-based artificial intelligence (AI) cameras, Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition of candidates, and QR code-enabled admit cards.

In addition, mobile jammers and police deployment are used to secure question papers and monitor examination centres.