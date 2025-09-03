CBSE & Narcotics Control Bureau collaborate to tackle substance abuse in schools, sign MoU

In a crucial move to boost the battle against substance abuse in educational institutions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CBSE Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi.

This MoU is a collaborative effort to create a drug-free school environment and improve awareness among students, staff, and parents.

The MoU outlines a specific framework for collaborative initiatives, including quarterly awareness campaigns, capacity-building seminars for teachers and counsellors, digital learning modules, community outreach, and counselling services for children and their families, The Times of India reports.

A trial run for 100 CBSE-affiliated schools is planned, with potential development based on a hub-and-spoke architecture to maximise coverage.