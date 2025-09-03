CBSE & Narcotics Control Bureau collaborate to tackle substance abuse in schools, sign MoU

In a crucial move to boost the battle against substance abuse in educational institutions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CBSE Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi.
This MoU is a collaborative effort to create a drug-free school environment and improve awareness among students, staff, and parents.
The MoU outlines a specific framework for collaborative initiatives, including quarterly awareness campaigns, capacity-building seminars for teachers and counsellors, digital learning modules, community outreach, and counselling services for children and their families, The Times of India reports.
A trial run for 100 CBSE-affiliated schools is planned, with potential development based on a hub-and-spoke architecture to maximise coverage.
During the ceremony, NCB Director General Anurag Garg stressed the role of educational institutions in preventing drug misuse, noting that the organisation would continue to assist schools in organising awareness campaigns, workshops, and counselling sessions.
Rahul Singh, Chairperson of CBSE, emphasised the board's commitment to ensuring student well-being by providing schools with the required resources and information.
Following the signing of the MoU, an Awareness Programme on Substance Abuse Prevention was held, with over 500 principals, counsellors, and wellness instructors from CBSE-affiliated schools across India participating.
The conference concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session in which school leaders and counsellors may engage with experts, express concerns, and explore practical ideas for effective school-based drug prevention campaigns.
The CBSE-NCB collaboration strives to provide a safe, healthy, and effective educational environment that discourages substance misuse and supports positive student choices.