Remembering Kamakshi Balakrishnan: The ‘iron lady’ who shaped CBSE education in South India

Renowned educationist and founder-principal of Chinmaya schools, Kamakshi Balakrishnan, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, at the age of 99, reported The New Indian Express.

She is remembered as one of the three pioneers who laid the foundation for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) education in South India during the 1970s and 80s, alongside Y G Parthasarathy and Alamelu.

Role in shaping education

Kamakshi, along with her sisters, was instrumental in introducing the CBSE stream to Kochi and Kerala in the late 1970s. As founder-director of Chinmaya Vidyapeet and Chinmaya College, Ernakulam, she emphasised academic excellence while nurturing cultural and artistic pursuits.

Later, she served as trustee of the Chinmaya Education Trust and director on several school boards, helping standardise and popularise CBSE across the state.

Life and legacy

A music student under scholar Sambamoorthy in Chennai during the 1950s, she was also vice-president of Kerala Fine Arts and among the early patrons of SPIC MACAY in Kerala.

She earned her BEd from Bangalore University in 1971 and later taught at Loreto Convent, New Delhi, before being invited by Swami Chinmayananda to head Chinmaya Vidyalaya in 1976.

Known as the “iron lady” of education, Kamakshi was respected for her discipline and high standards, yet deeply committed to nurturing talent.

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence, Parvathi Nivas, Diwan’s Road, near Durbar Hall Ground, until Wednesday evening for public homage. She is survived by daughters Maya Mohan and Rema Jayaram, brother M K Das, and extended family.