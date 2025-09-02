University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru integrates AI and ML into agricultural education

The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) has announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) courses will be compulsory for all BSc and MSc Agriculture students from the academic year 2025-26.

The university has set up new AI and ML departments, including data mining, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung to conduct training for MSc students through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, reported The Hindu.

Integration into curriculum

Vice-Chancellor VS Suresh said, “AI is an integral part of all disciplines, including engineering and medical. Unfortunately, we are lagging behind in adopting these programmes in agriculture… If we delay further, time will be wasted and students will be deprived of technological knowledge.” He explained that around 300 postgraduate students have already enrolled in an 80-hour AI course, which will later expand to 300 hours for ML.

For BSc Agriculture students, AI and ML will be part of ‘Compulsory Non Gradial’ courses from the second semester. These courses must be passed, though marks will not appear on the mark sheet. Instead, students will receive a satisfactory certificate.

Training and expertise

Prof Suresh noted that although UAS-B lacks in-house expertise, it has partnered with three engineering colleges. While engineers develop technology, agricultural students will be trained to apply it, from using drones in farming to disease and water management.

Impact on families

The changes, effective for all applications submitted on or after September 1, 2025, scale according to family size. A family of four must now show CA $42,543, an increase of CA $4,197. Each additional family member adds CA $6,170 to the requirement. For example, the threshold for three members has risen to CA $35,040, while six members must show CA $54,420.

Quebec-bound students must provide separate proof of funds to both IRCC and Quebec’s Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI). Living expenses in Quebec range from CA $7,756 for a single minor to CA $27,499 for a family of four.

Proof of funds options

Applicants can meet the requirement through various means such as tuition and housing payment receipts, Canadian bank accounts, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), student loans, bank statements, drafts, letters of financial support, or scholarships. Country-specific rules, including foreign exchange controls, will also apply.

According to IRCC, the update is aimed at ensuring international students and their dependents can financially sustain themselves during their studies in Canada.