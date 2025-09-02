Odisha: Yet another ragging case at MKCG Medical College and Hospital

A new case of ragging has surfaced at the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG Medical College and Hospital) in Odisha's Berhampur, after some second-year MBBS students accused seven seniors of harassment.

According to the victims' allegations, seniors compelled juniors to stand for hours under the pretext of a general body meeting. When they objected, the seniors made them crouch in awkward positions and kneel as punishment, according to Odisha Bytes.

The victims alleged that the seniors ragged them on August 18 and then invited them to attend another so-called meeting on August 19. When the juniors did not obey their instructions, the seniors allegedly broke into their hostel room and verbally abused them.

The senior students also allegedly caused havoc by dancing intoxicated while playing loud music.

The situation came to light after the juniors filed a complaint with the National Medical Commission (NMC), which sent a letter to the college's Dean demanding a report on the claims.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the college's anti-ragging cell is scheduled to investigate the charges and take appropriate action.

It should be noted that MKCG Medical College and Hospital has previously been the subject of ragging allegations.

According to a March 2024 study by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE), the university ranked first among 12 medical institutions in terms of complaints.

From 2022 to 2024, at least 25 incidents were submitted to the University Grants Commission's National Anti-Ragging Helpline.