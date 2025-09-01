Hands-on learning to high packages; how MDU is redefining higher education in Uttarakhand

Maya Devi University (MDU), Dehradun, is positioning itself as a rising hub of global education by going beyond traditional classroom teaching. Focused on innovation, technology, and holistic growth, it has quickly become one of Uttarakhand’s fastest-rising institutions, as noted by India Today.

Hands-on learning

A standout initiative is the #DigitalCatalystProgramme 2025, launched with the Kalpavriksha Sustainable Development Society. Designed for 100 high-achieving students from Uttarakhand Board, especially those from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, the fully residential programme offered 10 per cent free participation. Students received practical training in Python programming, mobile app development, AI tools, data analysis, and leadership.

Activities included a visit to Dehradun’s Regional Science Centre, a ‘Dummy Shark Tank’ for pitching tech-for-change ideas, and a high-impact workshop on AI and Future Tools led by Dr Sachin Chaudhary, PhD (IIT Ropar) and Scholar (NTU Singapore).

Career success and recognition

With over 550 industry linkages, MDU has placed graduates in companies such as Cognizant, IMH, and Running Warehouse. The highest salary package recorded is Rs 43.6 LPA, while the average stands at Rs 5.6 LPA.

Recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), and the Government of Uttarakhand, MDU offers 150+ academic and research programmes. Through its entrance exam MDUCET 2025, students can also apply for scholarships of up to 100 per cent.