Upskilling opportunities: Here are the top 5 in-demand tech skills that will shape the future of work

As businesses across industries embrace digital transformation, the demand for skilled tech professionals is surging. Technology is reshaping how we work, learn, and innovate, creating vast opportunities for those with the right skills. Whether you’re starting your career, switching roles, or upskilling, mastering tech skills is essential.

As every sector becomes increasingly reliant on cutting-edge technology, the ability to navigate digital tools and solutions is crucial for staying competitive. In fact, India’s tech sector will need over 1 million engineers skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies in the next two to three years.

According to Mercer-Mettl, 28% of employers expect one-third of their workforce to undergo significant transformation in tech skills by 2025.

As technology continues to evolve, a blend of traditional and emerging skills will be key to thriving in the future of work.

Here’s a look at the top 5 tech skills that will define the future and how you can develop them.



1. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning:

AI and ML are revolutionising industries by automating tasks, enhancing decision-making, and driving innovation. Professionals who can design, build, and deploy AI solutions are in high demand as businesses look to leverage these technologies for a competitive advantage. Stanford University’s AI Index Report 2024, ranks India among the top four countries globally for AI hiring, with skills in applied machine learning, deep learning, Python, natural language processing (NLP), TensorFlow, computer vision, and neural networks being in high demand.

How to develop: Start by learning Python and mastering machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and deep learning concepts. Specialising in tools like TensorFlow and techniques such as NLP will give you an edge.

The BSc (Honours) in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati covers cutting-edge topics in AI, including deep learning and AI ethics, preparing you for roles such as AI Engineer, Data Engineer, ML Engineer, and Data Analyst.

2. Risk Management & Security:

With the increasing number of cyber threats and data breaches, risk management and security professionals are essential to protecting sensitive data and ensuring system integrity. Businesses are increasingly investing in cybersecurity to protect their networks, systems, and data. Professionals in this field are responsible for identifying vulnerabilities, managing risks, and implementing measures to mitigate security threats, making them integral to maintaining business continuity and regulatory compliance.

How to develop: Start by learning the fundamentals of cybersecurity, including network security, encryption, and risk assessment. The IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate on Coursera offers comprehensive training, equipping beginners with practical skills for becoming a cybersecurity analyst, with no prior experience required. With a 14% rise in cybersecurity job postings and nearly 40,000 unfilled positions, acquiring these skills will make you a highly valuable asset in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity job market.



3. Automation and Process Optimisation:

Automation is revolutionising how businesses operate by streamlining processes, reducing manual errors, and improving efficiency. As companies strive for faster, more accurate operations, professionals skilled in automation and process optimisation are in high demand. These experts design and implement systems that automate repetitive tasks, optimise workflows, and drive productivity, allowing businesses to scale while minimising costs. In industries ranging from manufacturing to finance, the role of automation in driving innovation is becoming more crucial than ever.



How to develop: Start by learning automation tools like UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and Zapier. Understand how to implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and integrate automation into business workflows.



Familiarity with programming languages such as Python and knowledge of AI, and machine learning for process optimisation will also give you an edge. The Robotic Process Automation Specialisation on Coursera offers in-depth training, enabling you to build practical RPA skills and apply them to real-world scenarios, thereby preparing you for success in this rapidly growing field.



4. Technical Design and System Management:

Technical design and system management are crucial for building scalable, reliable, and efficient technology solutions. These professionals ensure that systems align with business goals and can handle growing demands. With businesses relying on complex systems, experts in this field are essential for integrating and managing technology infrastructures that are secure and adaptable.

How to develop: Start by learning system architecture, cloud technologies, and network design. The Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure course on Coursera introduces key services like Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, and Cloud Storage, providing hands-on labs and practical experience in Google Cloud. Gaining expertise in platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud will further strengthen your skills in technical design and system management.



5. Information Technology (IT) Operations:

IT operations are essential for managing and maintaining the technology infrastructure that supports business functions. As organisations move to the cloud and adopt hybrid systems, the demand for professionals skilled in cloud platforms, network management, and system maintenance continues to rise.

Effective IT operations ensure that systems are secure, efficient, and aligned with business goals, making these professionals integral to smooth business operations.

How to develop: Begin by gaining hands-on experience with cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Learn key concepts such as infrastructure as code (IaC), system monitoring, and automation tools.

Familiarity with networking protocols and server management is also valuable. The Google IT Support Professional Certificate prepares you for a career in IT, with no prior experience needed. Since its launch in 2018, 82% of graduates have achieved a positive career outcome, such as a new job, promotion, or raise within six months.