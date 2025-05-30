Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks on layoff of 6,000 employees. He says...

During a recent company-wide Town Hall, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the layoffs of approximately 6,000 employees, representing 3% of the workforce.



He stated that the job cuts were aimed at reorganising the company, rather than addressing performance issues, with a significant impact on product development roles, including engineering positions, amid the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Nadella emphasised Microsoft’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of its Copilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants across customer workforces.



The company is integrating these AI tools into its productivity suite, positioning itself as a leader in the AI market through its partnership with OpenAI.



Microsoft’s Chief Commercial Officer, Judson Althoff, announced a new agreement with Barclays Plc, which will help them purchase 1,00,000 licenses for Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistants.This deal marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its AI tools to corporate clients, according to sources familiar with the Town Hall.



Microsoft expects its AI offerings, including Copilot, will generate at least $13 billion annually. However, investors are seeking clearer evidence of returns on the company’s AI investments, despite its strong market position through OpenAI collaboration and AI tool integration.