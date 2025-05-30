College student kidnapped, assaulted over money in Nolambur

Two youths were arrested on charges of abducting and assaulting a college student in Nolambur on Tuesday, May 27, over a monetary dispute.

Akash, a 22-year-old BSc student from Nolambur, was allegedly kidnapped by his friend Hari and two others on Tuesday evening, May 27, near his house, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Nolambur police said the trio took him to Thiruverkadu, where they hit him and demanded the money he owed. As he couldn't pay up, they assaulted him again, took his phone, and abandoned him near Thiruverkadu.

Akash then filed a complaint with the Nolambur police.

Investigations revealed that Hari had earlier given money to Akash on his brother's behalf. The police traced the suspects after analysing CCTV footage. The police arrested Manoj and a college student named Abhishek.

Inquiries revealed the same group had attacked Akash three months back over a separate college issue. Four more suspects have been detained for questioning, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Akash is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.