Chennai: Engineering student sans driving licence rams bike into tree, dies

An 18-year-old college student died after he lost control of the bike and rammed it into a tree at Besant Nagar in Chennai early on Thursday morning, May 29. The pillion rider, a 17-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as M Kishan Sri Hari of Nerkundram, a first year engineering student of a private college. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said Kishan, who did not have a driving licence, was heading to Besant Nagar beach on his father's bike. His friends were also accompanying him on multiple bikes, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The police said while the group was heading to the beach, Kishan, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed it into a tree at Besant Avenue near Theosophical Society entrance. Akshay, who was riding pillion and was not wearing a helmet at the time, sustained minor injuries.

One of the morning joggers, Lakshmi Sundar, who was present nearby during the accident, told The New Indian Express Kishan did not receive medical aid immediately and had to sent to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Though the 108 emergency response service was alerted immediately, they bombarded us with questions on the exact location such as the zone and division number, she said.

Another person from the group who was present at the spot, said, "One of the joggers was a doctor who went over and performed CPR. The pulse was low then. When I called 108, a woman answered immediately but kept asking for the district and other details. I kept repeating that the spot is near Besant Nagar beach along Besant Avenue but she did not seem to understand," she said.

In the end, she was informed that an ambulance was on the way. But the first ambulance arrived only after 9 to 10 minutes followed by another one after 15 minutes, by which time the group stopped an autorickshaw and took the boy to the hospital, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Upon information, the Adyar TIW police recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The injured boy was admitted for treatment.