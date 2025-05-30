BBA student writes exam on her marriage day in Arasikere

Alziabanu, a BBA student at the Royal Institute of Commerce, attended the annual exam on her wedding day in Arasikere on Thursday, May 29.

Alziabanu, the daughter of Yonus and Reshmabanu, the former Arasikere CMC member and sitting member, respectively, has taken permission from her parents to attend the exam.

Alziabanu came to the examination centre directly from the marriage hall in the morning and returned to the marriage hall, where the parents of groom and the bridegroom were waiting for her to complete the marriage process, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion Alziabanus' father, Yunous, said that her daughter is good in studies and scored more than 85 per cent in previous semesters.

"We never restricted her from taking any decisions, especially for education," he added.

In other news

Another teenager died of heart attack in Kelavatti village near Hassan on Thursday. KV Kavana, daughter of Papanna and Gayatri, studying final year B.Com in Women's First Grade College in Hassan.

Sources said KV Kavana suffered from chest pain when she returned home. She asked her mother a cup of water and collapsed in her room before her mother brought the water. The parents rushed her to the private hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead, according to a report by The New Indian Express.