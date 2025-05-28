Japan opens its doors to aggrieved students affected by US policy change

On May 21, 2025, the Trump administration barred Harvard University from enrolling international students, accusing it of resisting the government and promoting anti-Semitism and liberal ideologies.



A judge suspended the order on May 23, 2025, pending a hearing, offering temporary relief to students and the university.



Japan's help

According to a report by Hindustan Times, after Trump's announcement, Japan’s Education Minister Toshiko Abe urged universities to assist affected students.

She said, "We have asked universities to consider possible support measures such as accepting international students enrolled in US universities so that the students can continue their studies."



The University of Tokyo may consider temporarily accepting students from the US. Furthermore, Kyoto University is also exploring options to admit young researchers and support students from US institutions, as per a spokesperson on May 28, 2025.



Taiwan’s education ministry announcement

Taiwan’s education ministry advised Harvard’s Taiwanese students to stay calm amid the legal challenge. In an official statement, the Taiwanese government has also provided these options to the students studying in the US.



- Students may transfer to Taiwanese institutions if the ban is upheld.

- Students could continue studies via Harvard’s arrangements, or earn transferable credits through universities with Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Harvard.



Hong Kong to welcome global talent

On May 21, 2025, Hong Kong Education Secretary Christine Choi called on local universities to welcome international students, offering an alternative for those affected by the Trump administration's policy.