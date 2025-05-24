JKBOSE Class 11 results 2025: Students await May-end declaration on official portal

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is preparing to announce Class 11 examination results for 2025, with the declaration expected by the end of May, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Students will be able to access their results through the official website jkresults.nic.in once the board makes the announcement. The online portal will require students to input their roll number and registration number to view their scorecards.

The board has indicated that results published on the website will be provisional, with official mark sheets to be distributed by respective schools at a later date. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the exact release date.

Accessing your results

To check their Class 11 results, students will need to have the following information ready:

Roll number

Registration number

The board will communicate the precise result declaration date through its official channels before the announcement.

Post-result planning

After checking their results, students should consider several important steps for their academic future.

These include finalising stream or subject choices if not already decided, and beginning preparation for competitive entrance examinations such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), or Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for those with specific career objectives.

Students are also encouraged to seek guidance from teachers, mentors, or career counsellors for academic and professional advice. Additionally, exploring online courses or skill development programmes can help enhance learning opportunities.

High-performing students may want to research scholarship opportunities available through government schemes or private institutions.

Support and assistance

For any queries related to results or other academic matters, students can reach out to the board's helpdesk or consult with educational counsellors available through various platforms.

The board continues to emphasise that students should monitor the official website regularly for the most current information regarding result announcements and other important updates.