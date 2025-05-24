INICET July 2025 results declared: 89,600 candidates mark historic high

The INICET July 2025 results have been officially declared, marking a significant milestone in medical entrance examinations.

The exam, which was conducted on November 10, 2024, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, saw an unprecedented 89,600 candidates appearing for the test — the highest number ever recorded in INICET history, according to a report by The Medical Bulletin.

Candidates who took this crucial postgraduate entrance examination can now access their results through the official All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) exam website. The counselling dates are expected to be announced shortly following the result declaration.

Participation trends across sessions

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2025 session has set a new benchmark with its record participation.

According to AIIMS New Delhi's data, which applies normalisation formulas (making these approximate figures), the examination trends over the past eight sessions show significant variations:

Pre-NEET PG 2025 (June 15, 2025)

INICET July 25: 89,600 candidates (Highest ever)

Post-NEET PG 2024 (August 11, 2024)

INICET Jan 25: 57,237 candidates

Post-NEET PG 2023 (March 5, 2023)

INICET July 24: 82,402 candidates (Second highest ever)

INICET Jan 24: 58,645 candidates

INICET July 23: 57,076 candidates

Post-NEET PG 2022 (May 21, 2022)

INICET Jan 23: 47,909 candidates (2 Shift Exam - Lowest recorded)

INICET July 22: 56,381 candidates

Post-NEET PG 2021 (September 11, 2021)

INICET Jan 22: 48,764 candidates

Post-NEET PG 2020 (January 5, 2020)

INICET July 21: 60,436 candidates

Qualifying criteria and percentiles

The qualifying percentiles for successful candidates have been established according to the examination pattern and scheme outlined in the official prospectus for Part-A:

Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign National/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) : 50 Percentile

Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (OBC, SC, ST, PWBD) categories : 45 Percentile

Bhutanese Nationals (Postgraduate Institute (PGI)-Chandigarh only): 45 Percentile

In situations where multiple candidates achieve identical marks, the tie-breaking mechanism follows a sequential approach: first by considering fewer negative marks, and second by age (older candidates given preference).

Scorecard download process

Candidates can download their INICET July 2025 score cards approximately one week after the result publication. The download process involves five straightforward steps: