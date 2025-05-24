Brick by brick, dream by dream — How Dr Achyuta Samanta built KIIT
Started in 1992, KIIT has come a long way. What would you say have been three or four of its milestones?
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology's (KIIT) transformation into a higher education institution in 1997 with the launch of the BTech programme marked a major milestone, shifting its focus from vocational training to higher and professional education. Another landmark was receiving Deemed-to-be University status from the Government of India in 2004, which enhanced its academic stature and enabled multidisciplinary growth.
Since 2005, KIIT has made major strides in sports — building one of the most extensive sports infrastructures in the country and producing 23 Olympians and 12 National Sports Awardees.
Most recently, KIIT’s consistent climb in national and global rankings — being placed among the top 15 universities in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 — stands as a testimony to its quality and vision.
How would you describe the students of KIIT?
KIIT students are well-rounded individuals who combine strong domain knowledge with curiosity and a readiness to learn. They are exposed to real-world challenges and global perspectives, and above all, they carry with them deep-rooted human values—making them not just successful professionals but also responsible citizens.
With placements being one of the biggest worries of both students and parents alike, please tell us what KIIT is doing to ensure students get better placements every year.
KIIT has maintained an excellent placement record thanks to its student-centric culture and innovative academic approach. Its dedicated Training & Placement Cell works year-round to prepare students with the skills needed for today’s job market.
From aptitude training to soft skills and industry exposure, every student is guided for a smooth transition into the corporate world, supported by KIIT’s strong network of recruiters and alumni.
It is imparting co-branded academic programs with industry leaders like KPIT, LTI Mindtree, etc. that further enhance students’ placement opportunities. KIIT has a strong track record in academic placement also with around 500 students opting for higher studies in reputed Indian and foreign universities.
How is KIIT contributing to India's research capabilities and encouraging students to pursue this path?
KIIT is a hub for cutting-edge research, backed by a world-class Central Research Facility and centres like KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), Centre of Innovation and Research in Artificial Intelligence (COIR-AI), and COIR-Quantum Technology. It promotes innovation in fields ranging from AI to climate science.
Students are actively involved in research groups, have access to advanced labs and 24/7 library support, and are encouraged to pursue funded projects and publish their work. This ecosystem fosters a research-driven mindset among students, preparing them to contribute to India’s knowledge economy.