Brick by brick, dream by dream — How Dr Achyuta Samanta built KIIT

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology's (KIIT) transformation into a higher education institution in 1997 with the launch of the BTech programme marked a major milestone, shifting its focus from vocational training to higher and professional education. Another landmark was receiving Deemed-to-be University status from the Government of India in 2004, which enhanced its academic stature and enabled multidisciplinary growth.

Since 2005, KIIT has made major strides in sports — building one of the most extensive sports infrastructures in the country and producing 23 Olympians and 12 National Sports Awardees.

Most recently, KIIT’s consistent climb in national and global rankings — being placed among the top 15 universities in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 — stands as a testimony to its quality and vision.