Over 4.4 lakh students await fate as Kerala plus two results drop today at 3 pm

According to a report by Business Standard, the much-anticipated Kerala Plus Two examination results for 2025 will be declared today, May 22, 2025, at around 3.00 pm through an official press conference led by State Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will simultaneously release both the regular Plus Two results and the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results, marking a crucial day for nearly 4,44,807 students who appeared for the examinations conducted between March 3 and March 26, 2025.

Students can access their results through multiple official portals, including dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in, immediately after the official announcement.

Students need to visit keralaresults.nic.in, locate the "DHSE +2 results 2025" link, and enter their roll number along with date of birth to view their comprehensive marksheet containing subject-wise marks, aggregate scores, and qualifying status.

Last year's results showed Science stream students achieving the highest success rate at 84.84%, followed by Commerce students at 76.11%, and Humanities students at 67.09%.

Post-results options:

Students dissatisfied with their performance can opt for revaluation procedures, while successful candidates can proceed with university applications, competitive exam preparations, and scholarship applications. Any discrepancies in personal details on the marksheet should be reported to the respective schools for correction.

The board will provide detailed analytics, including stream-wise breakdowns and district comparisons, during today's press conference, offering comprehensive insights into this year's academic performance across Kerala's higher secondary education system.