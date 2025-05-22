DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out now: 77.81% students pass the exam

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty officially announced the DHSE Plus Two results 2025 through a press conference today, May 22, 2025.

The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Around 4.44 Lakh students appeared for the examination, from which around 1.89 lakh students were from the Science stream, 1.06 lakh students belonged to the Commerce stream, and around 74,000 were from the Humanities.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 77.81%.

The Science stream achieved the highest success, with 83.25% of students passing. Commerce followed with a 74.21% pass rate, and in the Humanities stream, 69.16% passed.

How do I check the result?

Students can access their Plus Two results through the official Kerala Board website, https://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/, and enter the required details.

Students can also download their mark sheets through Digilocker, an official government digital document wallet and platform that stores and verifies documents and certificates.

Students who do not have internet access can also check their results by sending an SMS to 56263. The message should be in this format: KERALA12 <Registration Number>

To qualify for the examination, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject.

The Kerala Board offers the SAY (Save a Year) supplementary examination for students who fail to secure the minimum marks to pass in any subject.

This allows students to pass the failed subjects without losing an entire academic year.