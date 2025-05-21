Odisha: UG admission deadline in state colleges extended to THIS date

The Odisha government extended the online admission deadline for undergraduate (UG) courses at state-run colleges to June 1 yesterday, May 20.

The decision was made because the State Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has yet to release the results of the Class 12 final examinations.

Additionally, the state government recently decided to grant 11.25 per cent reservation to SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) students in undergraduate courses, although qualified candidates have yet to get their credentials, according to officials, The Indian Express reports.

“The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1st June 2025,” the Higher Education Department posted on X.

The earlier deadline was yesterday, May 20.

The Higher Education Department urged SEBC applicants to obtain a valid caste certificate from the relevant government and keep it ready for admission.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond stated that the results of the Class 12 final examinations will be revealed in two days.

“We will also ensure that the students do not face any problem in admission into the degree courses,” he said.

A total of 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted by the CHSE.