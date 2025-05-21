Himachal Pradesh: Class 12 English board papers to be re-evaluated due to “human error”

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will re-evaluate the marks for its Class 12 English paper using the correct answer keys due to a "human error" in the calculation of marks for the paper, which was previously cancelled, authorities said today, Wednesday, May 21.

The March 8 exam was rescheduled for March 29 when teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chowari, Chamba district, inadvertently opened the Class 12 question paper instead of Class 10, a day before the exam on March 7, Hindustan Times reports.

The results of the Class 12 board exams were revealed on Saturday, and the HPBOSE received complaints from numerous students who obtained lower marks in English.

The Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers Union (HPGTU) and private school organisations raised the issue with the authorities, prompting Education Minister Rohit Thakur to request that the board investigate and take appropriate action.

The board launched an investigation, which revealed that incorrect answer keys from the cancelled paper had been submitted due to a "human error" that caused the disparities, according to HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma.

Accepting the error, the board stated that the answer sheets of individuals who received lower marks would be re-evaluated, and the marks would only be increased, not reduced, in the corrected results that will be announced soon.