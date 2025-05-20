Odisha Class 12 board results to be declared within two days: Education Minister Nityananda Gond

The results of the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will be announced within the next two days, confirmed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today, Tuesday, May 20, as per a report by PTI.

“We are making all efforts to declare the results at the earliest. The results will be declared within one or two days,” the minister told reporters.

This year, over 3.91 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Class 12 exams held from February 15 to March 27 across four streams — Science, Humanities, Commerce, and Vocational.

Assuring a smooth transition for students moving on to higher education, Gond added, “We will ensure that Class 12 students do not face any difficulties in securing admission to degree courses.”

The results will be released on the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Class 12 results once they are declared: