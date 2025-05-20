All you need to know about launch of AAP's student wing — Association of Students for Alternative Politics

After ten years in the national political arena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inaugurated its students' wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) today, May 20, to attract young voters as part of its national objectives.

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener of AAP, told students from Delhi University, Indraprastha University, Punjab, and Gujarat in the audience, "We will force people to reconsider the superiority of our brand of alternative politics over the mainstream politics of other parties."

Kejriwal made this announcement through a rare public appearance following the party’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections in February.

Sharing his vision for the ASAP, he stated that numerous student clubs will be formed to undertake talks, and cultural and social activities, providing students with a platform to connect with society.

“Today's politics is responsible for the big national challenges, which are peculiar and basic — lack of food, health care, and education. Even after 75 years of Independence, the country is struggling to provide these facilities to citizens," he said.

He further said, "Politics touches every aspect of our lives," urging youth and students to join politics.

"Your jobs — whether government or private — are also linked to politics. You cannot stay away from politics. You have to join politics and become a part of it," he added.