“No one cares about IIT tag outside India”: Viral X post by techie stirs debate

“I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the opportunity to show what truly sets you apart. Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements. What really stands out is your work, the projects you’ve built, the problems you’ve solved, your passion for the field,” he wrote.

Living and working in London, Kushwaha has seen firsthand that outside India, people care far more about what you can do than where you come from.

“I want the best for you, truly. But it’s dangerous to think your college tag will make the difference; maybe it still carries weight in India, but not if you’re aiming for remote roles at global companies. I live in London now, have been around the world, and have friends in companies of all sizes. And honestly, outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag,” he added.

The post sparked mixed reactions. Some agreed with Kushwaha, saying it’s merit and portfolios that truly matter, while others did not think the same.

“There are non-IITians who are outstandingly hardworking. Similarly, some IITians are still just average,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Having IIT in his headline tells you that this person is already hardworking enough to crack the exam. The work might not be that good, but that is for later. For an opening message, this person played on their strengths/selling points. Nothing wrong IMO.”

This conversation shows how, in today’s global job market, results and skills often speak louder than alma maters.