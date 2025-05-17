HP Board unveils Class 12 results – Thousands of students learn their fate today

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the Class 12 examination results for the academic year 2024-25 today, May 17, 2025, at exactly 12 pm. According to Jagran Josh, students can now access their scorecards through the official website hpbose.org by entering their roll numbers on the result portal.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted between March 4 and March 29, 2025, in the traditional pen-and-paper format, with each exam lasting 3 hours and 15 minutes in the morning shift from 8.45 am to 12 pm. Students have multiple options to check their results — through the official HPBOSE website, DigiLocker app/website, or via SMS for those without internet access.

When checking results online, students need to follow these simple steps:

Visit hpbose.org Click on the 'Result' tab Select the Class 12 Result 2025 link Enter your roll number in the login window View and download your marksheet

The online marksheets include essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, parental details, subject-wise marks (both theory and practical), total score, division, and pass/fail status.

Students should verify all details carefully as these will be reflected in their official documents. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to board authorities.